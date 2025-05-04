Nationalism supreme, farmers key to developed India: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has asserted that the challenges faced by India in the post-Pahalgam period have once again reaffirmed the belief that nationalism is paramount and that the nation’s interests must be placed above all else.

He was addressing a function at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agriculture University in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday evening.

The Vice President emphasized the importance of prioritizing farmers’ welfare to truly make India a developed nation. “The road to a developed India passes through the agricultural fields of our farmers,” Dhankhar remarked.

“India has always been an agriculture-oriented nation, and today we stand on the brink of an agricultural revolution that will shape our country’s future,” he stated.

“It is essential to understand the plight and pain of farmers, and we must remain highly sensitive to their welfare,” he added.

Addressing students and researchers at the university, Dhankhar said, “I urge all of you to work towards transforming our farmers from mere producers into ‘agripreneurs’ (agricultural entrepreneurs).”

He highlighted the evolution of the iconic slogan first coined by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri—‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’—which was expanded by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan’, and further advanced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the addition of ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (research).

“All of you must take proactive steps to implement this slogan through innovation, scientific application, and research,” he told the students and researchers.

He reiterated that farmers should not face any challenges and noted that the Union Government is taking consistent and dedicated measures to support them.

Praising Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dhankhar said Chouhan understands farmers’ concerns and has initiated constructive dialogue with them, which is highly commendable.

“The farmers of this country are increasingly recognizing the Union Government’s efforts for their welfare. Initiatives that had never been attempted before are now being undertaken in the interest of farmers,” he affirmed.

Paying tribute to the late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, the Vice President said she stood firmly for nationalism and served the nation with unwavering dedication.

He urged everyone present to uphold nationalism as a top priority and dedicate themselves fully to the nation’s well-being.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.