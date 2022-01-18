National peak of Covid cases may come in 2-3 weeks: SBI Research

New Covid cases in Mumbai seem to be stabilising, but infections in other places like Bengaluru and Pune are increasing during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, SBI Research said in a report.

So, while the third wave seems to have achieved its peak in Mumbai, if other districts also implement strict measures to control the virus spread, the national peak may come within 2-3 weeks after the Mumbai peak, the report said.

It added that the share of vacant beds has seen an increase at all major centres, indicating India is much well-prepared to tackle the ongoing wave.

In Mumbai, case share is maximum in the 30-39 age group, while death count is maximum in the 60-69 age bracket.

Active beds to total capacity have also come down from the second wave, the report said.

SBI Business Activity Index Declined to 101.0 as on January 17 from 109.0 as on January 10. This is the lowest level seen since November 15 last year.

The weekly arrival of vegetables, RTO Revenue Collection and Apple Mobility index declined significantly, the report said.

A total of 44 lakh precautionary doses and 3.45 crore doses to 15-18 age group have been administered. Rural vaccination share in total vaccination is now at 83 per cent in January, indicating the rural populace may be largely protected in the current wave, the report said.