National Milk Day to be celebrated tomorrow

National Milk Day will be celebrated here on Tuesday to honour the legacy of Verghese Kurien, fondly remembered as the Father of the White Revolution in India. This event honours the 103rd birth anniversary of Kurien and highlights the pivotal contributions of the dairy sector to the country’s economy and nutritional security.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, will be the chief guest, along with Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Prof S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian and several other dignitaries.

On this occasion, being organised by Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Union Minister will also confer the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards (one of the highest National awards in the livestock and dairy sector) in 3 categories, namely Best Dairy Farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds, Best Artificial Insemination Technician, and Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk Producer Company/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization from across the country.

A newly added Special award in each category would also be conferred on winners from the North Eastern Region.

During the event some awardees will also share their experiences, providing valuable insights into the best practices, innovations, and sustainable approaches they have adopted in the sector.

The event will also witness the launch of two significant publications.

The first being the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS)-2023, which offers vital insights into the livestock and dairy sector trends, underpinning data-driven policymaking.

The second is a Manual on the Identification of Elite Cows, designed to guide the creation of a national Milch herd comprising elitist of elite dairy animals. The same, underlines the government’s focus on evidence-based decision-making and technological advancement in the field of animal husbandry.

A special highlight of the celebration is the culmination of All India Motor Rally, organised by Amul, the leading dairy co-operative in association with Bajaj Auto, which had been flagged off earlier by Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah on November 19 from Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat.

The rally groups arriving from various parts of the country will gather at Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi for the last leg and will finally arrive at the Manekshaw Centre where they will be received by Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

This mega event will see countrywide participation including farmers, milk federations, dairy co-operatives etc. National Milk Day 2024 celebrates India’s leadership in the global dairy sector, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and inclusive growth in livestock and dairy industries.