Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully across Uttar Pradesh amid tight security

Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) was celebrated on Saturday with peace and enthusiasm across Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital Lucknow.

Amidst tight security arrangements, members of the Muslim community gathered at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning to offer Namaz. They prayed for the country’s peace and prosperity, and embraced one another to exchange greetings.

In Ghaziabad, people performed a symbolic sacrifice by cutting a cake decorated with a goat’s image. Locals stated that this gesture was made in response to an appeal by BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar.

In Chandauli, tensions flared briefly after miscreants damaged the windscreen of a Namazi’s car, leading to a road blockade by agitated residents. Police intervened promptly and managed to bring the situation under control.

In Sambhal, bloodstains were discovered outside the residence of MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, prompting protests from locals. Heavy police deployment was ensured at Idgah and Jama Masjid during Namaz to maintain order.

Large congregations also gathered to offer prayers at the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

Political leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, extended greetings to the public on the occasion of Bakrid.

Ahead of the festival, CM Yogi Adityanath held a law and order review meeting on Monday evening, emphasizing that no sacrifices of prohibited animals such as cows, nilgais, or camels should be allowed.

In Lucknow, Namaz was offered at prominent locations including Aishbagh Eidgah, Tile Wali Masjid, and the Asifi Mosque of the Shia community. Strict security arrangements were in place throughout the city and other districts.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, who led prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah, remarked, “Today, Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated across the country in a very positive atmosphere. In cities like Lucknow and Agra, special prayers were held with large participation. People prayed for the nation’s progress, prosperity, and protection.”