National Maritime Day 2024: Honoring maritime heritage and progress

For decades, India has occupied a significant position in maritime trade and commerce, emerging as a powerhouse in the maritime sector. Since 1964, National Maritime Day has served as a tribute to the dedicated men and women who spend months at sea, striving to push the boundaries of maritime trade to bolster India’s economic growth.

This day also marks a pivotal moment in India’s history: the maiden voyage of the SS Loyalty, the first India-owned ship, by the Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd in 1919. Navigating British waters from Mumbai to London, it symbolized India’s entry onto the global maritime stage. National Maritime Day not only honors the contributions of seafarers and maritime traders but also recognizes the defense personnel safeguarding the nation against maritime adversities.

The day is marked by awareness programs emphasizing the importance of preserving the oceans from environmental challenges for the greater good of humanity and encouraging individual participation in this endeavor.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways bestows the prestigious Sagar Samman Awards on individuals who have dedicated their lives to the welfare and protection of the maritime sector, propelling the nation to new heights. National Maritime Day underscores the pivotal role of maritime trade and commerce in the nation’s development, while also inspiring the younger generation to consider careers in this dynamic sector, shaping the future of a progressive and evolving nation.