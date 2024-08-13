‘National Library Day’ celebrated at Patanjali University

Patanjali University, Haridwar celebrated National Library Day at its Central Library, honoring the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, a pioneer in Indian library science.

On this occasion, the university’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mahavir Agarwal, paid tribute to Dr. Ranganathan and highlighted the significant contribution of books to the success of intellectuals around the world.

He emphasized that libraries provide the youth with proper direction and a positive outlook, which in turn prepares them to contribute effectively to nation-building.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mayank Agarwal discussed the crucial role of books in understanding India’s ancient history and culture. He encouraged students and the general public to read more books, asserting that books are the greatest source of knowledge.

He also described Dr. Ranganathan as a sage.

Patanjali University’s Chancellor Swami Arshdev highlighted the importance of books in understanding the lives of freedom fighters.

The event was attended by faculty members, teachers, library staff including Sandeep Pandey, Sangeeta Bhardwaj, Rishikant, Abhishek, and students from Patanjali Ayurved College, Patanjali Research Foundation, and Patanjali Gurukulam.

Library heads Shri Prashant Vashisht, Mrs Deepti Sharma, Mrs Tanya Kimothi, and Arvind Dev, along with all university principals, were also present.

The program was successfully conducted by Library Head Mrs Ruchi Dhiman, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries at the conclusion of the event.