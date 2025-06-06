National e-Vidhan application to make Puducherry Legislative Assembly paperless

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, which is aimed at turning it into a digital legislative house having paperless operations, will be inaugurated on June 9, an official communique said.

After the implementation of the NeVA, the Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be a digital legislative house having paperless operations.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan will inaugurate the NeVA for the state Legislative Assembly on June 9, it added.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker Selvam R, and members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be present during the inauguration ceremony.

A trial run of NeVA was conducted during the recently concluded 6th session of the 15th Puducherry Legislative Assembly by uploading the Lieutenant Governor’s speech, Chief Minister’s Budget speech, List of Business, and Replies to the Questions of Members on NeVA. Hands-on training to the Members of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and officials of Government Departments have already started, it said.

NeVA, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an initiative by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) to digitise and streamline legislative processes across all 37 State and UT Legislatures through a unified platform, embodying the vision of ‘One Nation – One Application’.

Approved by Public Investment Board (PIB) on 15th January, 2020 with a budget of Rs 673.94 crore, NeVA adopts a centrally-sponsored funding model, ensuring equitable support across states and UTs.

The aim of the project is to ensure that the Legislative Business of the House is conducted in a paperless manner and to bring all the legislatures of the country together on one platform, thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

Partnering with BHASHINI, an innovative technology that seamlessly converts text & voice from one language to another, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), NeVA also integrates AI/ML-based real-time translation services, boosting linguistic inclusivity. Till now, 28 State Legislatures have signed MoUs and 18 Legislative Houses have transformed themselves into a Digital Legislature completely, it added.