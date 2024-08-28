National Deworming Day to be observed in Chhattisgarh on 29 August

Chhattisgarh has completed all preparations to observe National Deworming Day on August 29, 2024. Deworming medication will be administered to all children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years at Anganwadi centres, government schools, health centres, grant-in-aid private schools, and technical education institutions across the state. Deworming is essential for ensuring good health, better nutrition, regular access to education, and an improved quality of life for children and adolescents.

Dr VR Bhagat, Deputy Director of the Child Health Programme, informed that the state government has set a target to administer deworming medication to 107.97 lakh children and adolescents aged 1 to 19 years in Chhattisgarh. The medication, Albendazole 400 mg, will be provided by teachers in schools and by Anganwadi workers at Anganwadi centres. A mop-up day will be organised on 4th September 2024 to administer the medication to children and adolescents who missed the initial dose. This initiative aims to improve health and nutritional levels, prevent anaemia, enhance intellectual development, and increase school attendance among children and adolescents.

Teachers and Anganwadi workers will oversee the medication process. The dosage will be administered as follows: half a tablet (crushed) for children aged 1 to 2 years, one tablet (crushed) for children aged 2 to 3 years, and one tablet to be chewed with water for children aged 3 to 19 years.

Dr Bhagat emphasised that the deworming medication is completely safe for children and adolescents. Some children may experience mild adverse effects, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, mild abdominal pain, and fatigue due to the presence of worms in the body. Children with severe worm infections may exhibit temporary symptoms, which can be managed with care at schools and Anganwadi centres. If such symptoms are observed, children should be given clean drinking water and monitored closely.

On National Deworming Day, each child at schools and Anganwadi centres will be given one Albendazole tablet. Special attention will be paid to out-of-school children and adolescents. According to experts, intestinal worms can cause a variety of health issues, and parents should be vigilant about such symptoms. Worm infections can lead to a lack of interest in studies and reduced appetite in children. Despite eating more food, their bodies may not absorb the nutrients effectively. Administering Albendazole tablets can prevent anaemia in children, relieve mental stress, and improve overall health. Deworming medication is crucial for the mental and physical development of children aged 1 to 19 years.