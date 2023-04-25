Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar will inaugurate a day-long National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat being organised by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour at the event. The conclave is being organised to mark the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast that has reached over 100 crore people across India.

Since its inception on 3 October, 2014, ‘Mann ki Baat’ has become a national tradition, with the prime minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey.

It has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India.

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who have been mentioned by the Prime Minster in various episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” will also attend the event.

Their remarkable contributions towards nation building have been lauded by PM in his broadcasts. The participants include people working in various fields like promotion of traditional art, culture and crafts, environment protection and those who tirelessly supported the nation during Covid times, those who are supporting the disadvantaged citizens, those who have provided innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by society etc.

These guests will bring with them various unique memorabilia showcasing among others ancient Kaavi paintings from the state of Goa, the Etikoppaka Wooden Toy Craft of Andhra Pradesh, Pattachitra paintings done on stone from Odisha and products made from fiber of banana stems by the self-help group in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

The event will mark the release of two books by the Vice President. The first, a coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki [email protected]’, highlights the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and how the programme has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens.

The second book, ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ by Mr S S Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, documents the fascinating facets of PM Modi’s ongoing conversations with the world’s largest democracy, highlighting social, economic, environmental, cultural, health, and fitness issues that resonate with the very heart of the nation.

The inaugural session will be followed up by four panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of Prime Minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat. Each session will be facilitated by an eminent personality.

The sessions will highlight the transformative impact that Mann Ki Baat has catalyzed across sectors throughout India, effectively connecting the citizens directly with the Prime Minister and empowering them to become agents of change.