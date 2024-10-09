Nation mourns Ratan Tata; tributes pour in from political and business leaders

Mr Tata, 86, breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

In an official statement, the Tata Group announced the industrialist’s demise with deep sorrow.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan. We, his brothers, sisters, and family, take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity, and purpose will continue to inspire future generations,” the company said in the statement.

President Murmu, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, and others pay their tributes

Reacting to the sad demise of Mr Tata, President Droupadi Murmu hailed him as an icon of corporate and ethical leadership.

“In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence,” she tweeted, highlighting his contribution to philanthropy and nation-building.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda called Tata a “titan of Indian industry and a beacon of philanthropy”.

In his tweet, Nadda said, “He was not just a business icon but a symbol of humility, integrity, and compassion. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow, calling Ratan Tata a true nationalist.

“He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country led to the blooming of millions of dreams,” Shah wrote on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi described Ratan Tata as an exemplar of ethical leadership.

“He exemplified ethical leadership, always placing the welfare of the country and its people above all else. His kindness, humility, and passion for making a difference will be remembered forever,” she said.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also offered his condolences, describing Tata as a visionary.

“Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community,” he said in a post on X.

Sharad Pawar, NCP-SCP chief, praised Ratan Tata’s contributions to raising India’s profile globally and his role in aiding the country during crises.

“Ratan Tata’s nature of always lending a helping hand to overcome every natural or human crisis befalling the country will always be remembered,” Pawar stated.

Business leaders condoles Mr Tata’s demise

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed his profound sense of loss after Ratan Tata’s demise.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly exceptional leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” read a press statement by the Tata Sons Chairman.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, said he was unable to accept the passing of Mr Tata and expressed his commitment to emulating his example.

“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata… With him gone, all we can do is commit to emulating his example. He was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success were most useful when put to the service of the global community,” he said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said legends like Mr Tata never fade away.

“India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader, he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti,” he said.