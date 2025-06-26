Nation facing Emergency-like conditions, says CPI (ML) General Secretary

CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Thursday that there is an undeclared state of emergency in the country, marked by the blatant misuse of government resources.

Addressing party leaders and workers in Patna on Thursday, he stated that following the imposition of Emergency in 1975, the people fought back, ultimately forcing Indira Gandhi’s concession of defeat.

He said, “Today, there is an undeclared state of emergency in the country, marked by the blatant misuse of government resources. Government employees, ranging from Jeevika workers to Panchayat secretaries, are being coerced into participating in rallies, and complaints filed with the Election Commission remain unaddressed.”

“Right before the elections in Bihar, authorities are demanding citizenship proof from eight crore voters — including their parents’ birth certificates. How many even possess such documentation? This pre-election demand, especially during monsoon season, reeks of a plot to purge the voter rolls,” he added.

The left leader pointed out that the central government’s intervention on Waqf Board properties signals a concerning trend.

He said, “This interference may include churches and gurudwaras as well, representing a direct assault on religious freedom, a fundamental constitutional right. Simultaneously, the closure of schools using the new education policy as a pretext contradicts the constitution’s commitment to universal access to free and equal education.”

Bhattacharya said the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar aren’t simply about a change in government. “It’s a fight to protect our democracy and Constitution. Farmers, labourers, women, and young people are all taking to the streets. The 9 July strike will be a critical turning point in this struggle.”