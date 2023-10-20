NaMo Bharat: Know all about India’s first regional rapid rail service

NaMo Bharat Train: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the NaMo Bharat (earlier name RapdiX) train, connecting Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The flag off also marked the launch of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Days before the launch, the government renamed the RapidX semi high-speed train as NaMo Bharat. The train will connect Delhi to Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut and will significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities.

Here is all you need to know about the NaMo Bharat Train:

The NaMo Bharat train will operate daily from 6 am to 11 pm. It will start from Sahibabad and reach ‘Duhai Depot’ with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

The foundation stone of for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019.

The train corridor project is part of PM Modi’s ambitious plan to transform regional connectivity in the country through the construction of new world-class transport infrastructure.

With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is a transformational, regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every 5 minutes as per requirement.

The NaMo Bharat train is Indigenously manufactured with a designed speed potential of 180 kmph and operational speed potential of 160 kmph.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the semi high-speed train is fully air-conditioned, safe and comfortable.

The train will take less than an hour to cover 82 kms between Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut.

