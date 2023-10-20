NaMo Bharat: Know all about India’s first regional rapid rail service

PM launches high-speed Namo BharatX train in Ghaziabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, launched India’s Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) by flagging off a Namo BharatX train on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor.
The NaMo Bharat train is Indigenously manufactured with a designed speed potential of 180 kmph and operational speed potential of 160 kmph.
Here is all you need to know about the NaMo Bharat Train:
