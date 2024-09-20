Naidu seeks comprehensive report on ‘adulterated laddu’ from TTD

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Shyamala Rao to provide a comprehensive report on the adulteration of ingredients used to make the famed Tirupati laddus which allegedly took place during the previous regime even as YSRCP approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a court-monitored probe. Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also accused the Chief Minister of speaking “lies” to divert attention from his own failures after completing 100 days in office.

During a review meeting with his ministers and officials over the adulterated laddu issue, N. Chandrababu Naidu warned about strict action against those disturbing the sanctity of the Tirumala. He announced that measures would be taken after discussions with Agama, Vedic, and Dharmika Parishads over preserving the sanctity of Tirumala. He also said that the beliefs of the devotees and the traditions of the temple would be upheld.

The claim that animal fat was used in the adulterated ghee by Naidu at a meeting of NDA to mark 100 days of his government created a huge controversy since the laddus are offered to Lord Venkateshwar at Tirupati and consumed by millions as prasadam.

After the denial by former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairmen, YV Subba Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who accused Naidu of tarnishing the sanctity of Tirupati for political reasons, the YSRCP today approached the High Court for a court-monitored probe. According to a statement from the party, “Lawyers on behalf of the YSR Congress party mentioned before the High Court bench on the allegations made by Chandrababu on Tirumala laddus issue. The lawyer asked either for a probe by a sitting judge or the High Court to set up a committee to inquire into the chief minister’s comments that animal fat was mixed in the prasad.” The bench suggested that a PIL should be filed. The bench said it will hear the argument on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the system at Tirupati was a robust one to prevent any kind of adulteration and alleged that Naidu had resorted to lying to divert attention from his own failures after coming to power. “During these 100 days, Chandrababu Naidu failed on every promise he made to the people during his election campaign…To divert people’s attention he has stooped down to the extent of tarnishing the image and reputation of our temple,” said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Yesterday, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy cited a lab report by Gujarat based Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) which mentioned that fish oil, beef tallow, and lard may have been used for adulteration. The lab report was dated 16 July and it had received the sample on 9 July, almost a month after the new government came to power. The lab report was however not confirmed by either TTD or the state government. However, there have been demands for a probe from almost all political parties. APCC president YS Sharmila today demanded a CBI inquiry into allegations of adulterated laddu.