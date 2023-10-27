Naidu complains of security lapses in prison to ACB court

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has complained to the special judge of the Anti Corruption Bureau Court about security lapses in the Central Prison, Rajahmundry where he is currently lodged, and sought foolproof security arrangements in and around the prison commensurate with his Z category security cover.

Meanwhile, YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav has triggered a controversy by claiming that Naidu would die in 2024 and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would again become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In his letter dated 25 October Naidu complained about an anonymous tipoff received by the superintendent of police, East Godavari about left wing extremists planning his assassination, drones flying over the prison, a prisoner trying to film other inmates with pen camera as well ganja packets thrown by miscreants inside the jail premises.

Advertisement

“All (the aforementioned) incidents bring to the fore the lapses in the security arrangements. Keeping these incidents in view it is requested to undertake foolproof security arrangements in and around the Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram commensurate with the ‘Z’ category security provided to me,” wrote the former chief minister who was sent to judicial remand on 11 September in connection with the multi-crore Skill Development Scam and has been in the prison ever since.

Naidu also complained that out of the 2,200 inmates in the prison, 750 were apprehended for offences committed under NDPS (Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances). He also apprised the judge about the state government’s attempt to scale down his security before High Court restored it and multiple attacks on him accusing the YSRCP government of abetting attacks.

Speaking at a public gathering yesterday, YSRCP MP Madhav, a former police official known for frequently putting his foot in his mouth, said, “In 2024, we will rule again. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will become the chief minister again in 2024 and Chandrababu Naidu will die then. This is certain.”