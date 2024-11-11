Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar’s martyrdom mourned in HP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar. A resident of Barnog village, Chhamyar Panchayat in Nachan Assembly Constituency of district Mandi, Kumar lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

CM said the nation will forever honour the ultimate sacrifice of this brave soldier. He extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Deputy CM Agnihotri said that the nation and the state would always be indebted for the selfless and supreme sacrifice of this brave son. He prayed the almighty to bless peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Leader of Opposition and former BJP CM Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief. He said that the country will always be greatful to him for his supreme sacrifice for the country.

