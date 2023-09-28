Nagaland Police launches app to eradicate extortion, drug menance

Nagaland Police on Wednesday launched an app to eradicate extortion and drug menace in state.

Addressing a press conference in police headquarters, Director General of Police Nagaland Rupin Sharma informed that the app on extortion and drugs will enable people to help the police in curbing the menace in the state.

“Citizens can register via (Movement Against Drugs and Extortion in Nagaland) Madeinagaland app, or go through the website https://madeinagaland.com/nagaland/website/,” an official statement said.

“Around 24 people have been arrested on account of extortion from all over Nagaland over the past months where most of the cases has been stopped with suo moto action by the police or through the initiative of the police,” DGP said.

DGP Sharma also informed that Nagaland police has been making decent progress with regard to drugs, stating that their mechanism within the police department has been strengthened.

He also said that the department have issued notice within the police personnels who are into drugs/substance users to go to rehab otherwise action will be initiated.

Nagaland DGP said that they have prepared preliminary lists of Nagaland Police where 43 police personnel are placed under suspension under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

“There won’t be any leniency towards non performers in their job as police, as well as those that bring a bad name either to the Nagaland Police or to the Government,” top police official said.

“The law and order situation in the state remain good,” Sharma said, while stating that there have been instances, fatal accidents. He said that the department will see to it engaging with stakeholders and have consultations and try to improve things in traffic checking as some of the accidents have taken place in remote areas where it is not always possible to have the police checking.

Adding that there have been a few cases of rape that has taken place, DGP said that the police are trying their best to do whatever it can and any suggestions for improving things will be welcome.