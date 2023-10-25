Nagaland: NSCN elects Tikling Konyak as Acting Chairman for Konyak region

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) has elected Tikling Konyak as Acting Chairman for the Konyak region, according to a statement of the organisation.

Tolong Konyak has been elected as the Vice Chairman for the region.

“The Peoples’ Council of the NSCN/GPRN(Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland), in its emergency meeting at its Council Headquarters dated 23/10/2023, appoints the following Party members to their respective posts under Konyak Region:1.Mr. Tikling Konyak as Acting Chairman.2 Mr. Tolong Konyak as Acting Vice Chairman,” said the statement.

This newly appointed official will serve as the interim authority of the Konyak region for the period of six (6) months effecting 23/10/2023, said the statement.

“The NSCN/GPRN looks ahead with fresh hope and spirit that under the new authority. The region will continue to move forward with renewed strength, courage and determination in the days to come,” the statement added.