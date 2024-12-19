Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak accuses Rahul of ‘hurting her dignity’

Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak Thursday accused Congress lawmaker and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of hurting her ”dignity and self-esteem”.

A scuffle broke out on the Parliament premises in which two BJP MPs – Mukesh Rajput and Pratap Singh Sarangi – were wounded and had to be hospitalised.

Advertisement

These unsavoury incidents took place when INDIA bloc MPs, demanding an apology and resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, came face to face with the BJP lawmakers, who were protesting against the Congress for allegedly insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Advertisement

Seeking protection from harassment by Rahul Gandhi, Konyak, belonging to the ST community, has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging misbehaviour by Rahul Gandhi with her.

Konyak filed a complaint with Dhankar, claiming that her dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt because of the ‘behaviour and conduct’ of Rahul Gandhi.

In her letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, she claimed that Gandhi, along with other members of the grand old party, misbehaved with her and also made her ‘uncomfortable’ while she was protesting against the insult meted out to Babasaheb Ambedkar by the grand old party.

“He misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomfortable,” she said, adding, “I stepped aside with a heavy heart and felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Hibi Eden wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that Konyak’s allegation against Rahul Gandhi is “entirely fabricated and devoid of facts and is a malicious attempt at belittling the integrity of Leader of Opposition.”

Konyak created history in April 2022, becoming the first woman from Nagaland to enter the Upper House and is the first woman MP from the state to preside over the proceedings of the House.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till tomorrow without conducting any business over the issue.