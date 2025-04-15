Nagaland Dear Lottery Results for April 15, 2025: Check today’s winning numbers

The much-anticipated Nagaland State Lottery results for today, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, are live, bringing with them the excitement of possible winnings for participants.

Nagaland’s legal lottery system remains one of the most popular and widely followed in India, with its daily draws offering massive cash prizes.

As part of the regular lottery schedule, the results for today will be drawn three times, with each lottery offering a significant first prize of ₹1 crore. The times of the draws are set at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Below are the key details for today’s lottery results.

Nagaland Lottery draws and timing for April 15, 2025

Nagaland’s lottery system operates in three main draws daily:

– 1:00 PM – DEAR GODAVARI MORNING

– 6:00 PM – DEAR COMET EVENING

– 8:00 PM – DEAR GOOSE NIGHT

Each draw has its own set of winners, and the lottery is a popular means of entertainment and hope for many residents of Nagaland and beyond.

With a grand first prize of ₹1 crore for each of these draws, the stakes are high, and players eagerly wait for the results. The winning numbers for these draws will be posted on various platforms and are accessible to the public as soon as the draws conclude.

Today’s lottery promises exciting cash rewards across various prize categories. The breakdown of the prize money for each of the three draws is as follows:

– 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: ₹9,000

– 3rd Prize: ₹450

– 4th Prize: ₹250

– 5th Prize: ₹120

– Consolation Prize: ₹1,000

These prizes are spread across different ranks, ensuring that even those who don’t hit the top prize still have the chance to win a decent amount. The grand ₹1 crore prize remains the highlight, but smaller prizes also offer a sweet reward for lucky participants.

In India, the lottery is not allowed in all states, but there are 13 states where it is legal. These states include: Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam.

These states have their own legal frameworks for running and managing lotteries, with Nagaland being one of the most prominent players in the field.