Nagaland state lottery: February 6, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now

Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for the Dear Mahanadi lottery draw held on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 1 PM. The eagerly awaited results revealed that the first prize of Rs 1 crore went to ticket number 38L 54267.

In addition to the grand prize, the following prizes were also awarded:

– 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs 450

– 4th Prize: Rs 250

– 5th Prize: Rs 120

For those who wish to check the results on February 6, 2025, they can visit the official websites of the Nagaland State Lottery at nagalandlotteries (dot) com, lotterysambad (dot) com, or nagalandlotterysambad (dot) com.

Detailed steps to view the complete list of winners are available on these sites.

This draw is part of a weekly series, with other draws scheduled for today at 6 PM (Dear Dancer) and 8 PM (Dear Sandpiper).

The lottery system remains popular in several states across India, where it is legally permitted. Apart from Nagaland, the states that allow lottery games include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

Among these, the lotteries of Nagaland and West Bengal are especially well-regarded due to their high prize amounts. A ticket for these lotteries can cost as little as Rs 6, making them accessible to people from all walks of life.

With the potential for life-changing rewards, such affordable options continue to attract players from across the country.

As always, winners are advised to verify their results through official sources and follow the necessary procedures for claiming their prizes.