Nadda unveils logo of Global Food Regulators Summit

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled the logo and brochures of the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2024 here on Tuesday, saying the Summit would create a global platform for food regulators to exchange perspectives on strengthening food safety systems.

The Summit is being held from 19th to 21st of September at Bharat Mandapam by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, alongside the World Food India 2024 event being organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister, underscoring the importance of food safety on the global stage, said, “While food security has long been a focus of international efforts, food safety must be given equal priority to ensure the health and well-being of global populations.”

He said that the Summit would create a global platform of food regulators to exchange perspectives on strengthening food safety systems and regulatory framework across the food value chain.

The health minister stressed the need for continuous adaptation in the food safety and regulatory landscape to address emerging hazards, technological advancements, and shifting consumer demands, emphasising the role of knowledge exchange in ensuring global food safety and quality.

“This is the second global food regulator summit with participation from 30 international organisations and over 70 countries including food safety regulators and those from Risk Assessment Authorities, Research Institutes and Universities. There will be nearly 5,000 delegates at the summit and around 1.5 lakh people joining virtually. We will be discussing strategies and means of collaboration. The key issues of regulators will also be discussed”, he said.

“This will be the first time that a regional food regulators conference is being organised out of Rome and it is a proud moment for Bharat to be hosting it. The conclave is focused on enhancing regional collaboration in the standard-setting process within the Codex Alimentarius Commission,” he added.

He said this would provide a dedicated platform for Asian countries to discuss food safety, trade, and regulatory challenges unique to the region.