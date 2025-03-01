Nadda kicks off week-long celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda kicked off the week-long celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas by flagging off vehicles carrying the information about Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) from Nirman Bhawan here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, in presence of Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, Nadda urged the people to participate in these programs for wider awareness about this project of the government so that a Jan-Andolan is created for Jan-Aushadhi.

Advertisement

“Let us create a Jan-Andolan for Janaushdahi,” Nadda, who is also the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers appealed to the people.

Advertisement

In her address, Patel gave a brief about seven days week-long programs to be held across the country for celebration of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the 7th of March is celebrated every year as “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines.

A week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from the 1st to the 7th of March. The vehicles that have been flagged off today will disseminate the information about PMBJP in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It may be mentioned that with an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, PMBJP was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines.

As on 28 February, 15000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 2,047 drugs and 300 surgical equipment which are sold at retail shops at 50 per cent to 80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines.

Under PMBJP, the government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 31st March, 2027 across the country. The target of opening 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March, 2025 has already been achieved by PMBI on 31st January.