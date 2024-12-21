Nadda holds meet on 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday held a meeting with Chief Ministers/LGs and state Health Ministers, requesting their support toward the ongoing 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign.

During the meeting convened by Nadda via video conferencing, the CMs/LGs and state Health Ministers were provided an overview of the campaign, its objectives, the key strategic activities being undertaken, and the role of states/UTs in ensuring the successful implementation of the campaign.

The Union Health Minister urged the States/UTs to monitor the campaign at the state level and ensure the same is done by the political and administrative leadership at the district levels. He suggested that to ensure a whole-of-government approach, other ministries and departments can be roped in to support campaign activities, similar to the approach taken at the national level.

Nadda also urged the CMs to involve elected representatives, especially Members of Legislative Assemblies and Councils, as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions, and encourage their active participation to help mobilize communities.

He highlighted that the rate of TB decline in India has doubled from 8.3 per cent in 2015 to 17.7 per cent, which is much ahead of the global average. He also informed that deaths due to TB have reduced significantly in India by 21.4 per cent in the last 10 years.

Crediting the state ministers for the achievements made towards TB eradication, the Union Health Minister thanked them for their support towards the campaign.

He highlighted the importance of test, track and diagnostics for active TB testing, screening and diagnosis of patients and urged them to actively monitor the campaign in the identified districts in their respective states.

Underlining the support that state ministers can provide on the TB campaign, Nadda requested them to promote the campaign in their meetings and rallies and also urged them to come forward as Ni-Kshay Mitras to adopt TB patients.

The Union Health Minister also informed that states already have nearly two months stock of TB medicines and the Centre is working towards ensuring advance stock of at least six months.