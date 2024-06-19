Nadda directs for special heatwave units in govt hospitals

Amid ongoing heatwave conditions, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed for special heatwave units in central government hospitals.

His direction came during a meeting chaired by him to review the preparedness of the central government hospitals to treat patients affected by heatwave.

In a post on ‘X’, the Union Health Ministry wrote, “Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed the heatwave situation and preparedness of the central government hospitals, today. He has directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared for providing the best healthcare to the affected.”

The Minister has also directed for special heatwave units to be started in the Central government hospitals.

There is a severe heat wave across North India and Delhi is facing one of the hottest summers. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 43.6 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at 35.2 degree Celsius.

It may be mentioned that earlier this month Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Union Health Ministry held a virtual meeting with States and Union Territories to assess heatwave preparedness.

The States and UTs were urged to conduct follow-up reviews for ensuring dedicated Heat Stroke rooms, ORS corners and strengthening surveillance through Integrated Health Information Platform.

The directives issued to the State Health Departments include guidelines on strengthening health systems preparedness for heat-related illnesses.