Nadda appoints new BJP chiefs in four states

In a reshuffle in the party setup as part of preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday appointed new party chiefs for the states of Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Delhi.

Lok Sabha MP C P Joshi and MLC Samrat Choudhary were named as chiefs of Rajasthan and Bihar BJP units respectively.

Manmohan Samal, a former state minister, has been appointed as the party’s Odisha unit president, the BJP announced. Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva was confirmed as the new state unit chief.

In Rajasthan, Joshi replaces Satish Poonia, who is an MLA from Jaipur’s Amber constituency. Chaudhary is an MLC in Bihar. In 2018, Chaudhary was made the vice president of Bihar BJP. Before joining BJP, he was associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United).

Samal replaces Samir Mohanty as the state party chief in Odisha. Sachdeva was made the working president of Delhi BJP after Adesh Gupta resigned from the post. He was earlier the vice president of the Delhi BJP.