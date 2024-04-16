‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist,’ Sanjay Singh reads Delhi CM’s message from jail

Amid Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) allegations that its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is being ‘treated like a terrorist in jail’, party MP and co-accused in the liquor policy money laundering case, party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday read out his message sent from the prison.

According to Singh, his message read, “My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist”.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP MP said that Kejriwal, who “worked like a son and a brother for the people of the country and Delhi”, was allowed to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass window.

He also alleged that efforts are being made to demoralise the Delhi CM in the jail.

“This is Arvind Kejriwal, he is made of a different clay… The more you try to break him, the stronger he will come back…,” Singh said.

He further said, “Yesterday, CM Bhagwant Mann became emotional during the meeting. This is an emotional matter for all of us but it is a matter of shame for BJP and PM Narendra Modi.”

Earlier on Monday, Bhagwant Mann, after meeting with Kejriwal, alleged that he was being treated like a terrorist.

Mann, who was accompanied by AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, was allowed to meet Kejriwal in the jail but they were separated by a glass wall and spoke on the phone.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Yesterday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had extended his judicial custody in the case till April 23.