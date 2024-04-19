Sanjay Singh says Kejriwal denied insulin in Tihar jail

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate and the Tihar jail administration of playing with the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by refusing to give him insulin.

Expressing concern over the chief minister’s “life”, Singh at a press conference said, “You must remember when I was in jail, when I came for a court hearing in my case, I had given a statement that a deep conspiracy was going on against Arvind Kejriwal. I know the working style of the BJP, the way BJP leaders work, they stoop to the extent of taking someone’s life, and hatch conspiracies.”

“The kind of proceedings which are continuously going on against Kejriwal, I want to say that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against him and any kind of accident can happen with him inside the jail. The three-time elected Chief Minister is being treated like a terrorist. His wife is being made to meet him like a terrorist,” he said.

Lashing out at the Central probe agency and the jail authorities, he said, “According to the jail rules, you cannot make any kind of information about any prisoner, related to his health or his food habits, public. I want to ask the ED with what authority did they get Arvind Kejriwal’s false diet chart publicized in the media yesterday? What is the conspiracy behind this? Are you planning to give poison to him under some pretext? Are you trying to kill him? What do you want to do? Because what you propagated in the media yesterday was a complete lie.”

The ED officials are propagating a false diet chart of Kejriwal and are deliberately increasing his (blood) sugar, he alleged.

“Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for the last 30 years. He has been suffering from diabetes for years and takes insulin to maintain the sugar level. Insulin medicine is so important for any diabetes patient that if insulin is not given on time, the person can die. Why is his life being played with at the behest of PM Narendra Modi? He is not being given insulin, ” he said.

The BJP is hatching a conspiracy to jeopardize his life, Singh alleged.