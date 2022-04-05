Mutual co-operation between countries imp to curb cyber crime: Union Min

Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Monday that cybercrime is borderless and can be perpetrated using emails, especially in today’s world where we get spam from all parts of the world.

Addressing the second national conference on cybercrime investigations and digital forensics organised by the CBI at the Vigyan Bhawan here, Vaishnaw said, “Mutual co-operation between countries, organisations and all branches which are affected by cyber-crime is very important in this context.”

Vaishnaw said that cyber forensics plays a very important role, and there are both advantages and disadvantages of placing vital personal/private information in the public domain on a large scale.

He pointed out that through technology, people have gained productivity, convenience, and efficiency but simultaneously there are possibilities of intruding and affecting people’s lives which have increased manyfold.

“This can be sometimes benign, but mostly malignant,” he said.

“University students, young scientists, and young engineers should come up with solutions like using blockchains, encryptions, extremely good firewalls, isolating infrastructure, etc.,” he said.

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the agency has over a period of time gathered reasonable expertise in cybercrime investigation.

A CBI website was relaunched with new features to help the common citizens on the occasion.