Must ensure equipment as alternative to stubble burning are actually used by farmers: SC to air quality panel

In view of the advancing winter and annual feature of stubble burning by the farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh generating smoke that chokes the national capital every year, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take steps to ensure that farmers use alternatives equipment to remove the rice crop residue instead of usual stubble burning at grassroot level.

Noting that the Commission for Air Quality Management has taken certain steps, a bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih exhorted the Commission to be more active to ensure that its efforts and directions actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution.

The bench further said that the Commission must ensure that the equipment provided by the Central government for avoiding stubble burning are actually used by the farmers at the ground level.

“We are of the view that though the Commission has taken steps, it needs to be more active. The Commission must ensure that its efforts and directions issued actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution,” said the bench.

Expressing its displeasure over CAQM’s failure to curb air pollution in Delhi due to crop residue burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh and asking it to be more active in its approach, the bench directed Commission to file a better compliance report and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday-October 3, 2024. The court underlined the need for the CAQM to exercise its power under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

The Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, apprised the court about the steps taken including issuing advisories and guidelines, to control stubble burning.

Not satisfied with the steps that have been taken by the Commission, the bench said, “It is all in the air, nothing has been shown regarding what has been done in the National Capital Region (NCR) states.”

Chairman of the CAQM for NCT of Delhi, Rajesh Verma, who was present virtually during the hearing, told the court that he has held meetings with the deputy commissioners of Punjab and Haryana where incidents of stubble-burning have been reported.

Asking the Commission to pull-up its socks, the bench in its order stated, “We would like to know from the Commission about the subcommittee meetings and decisions issued thereunder. It must ensure that the equipment to avoid stubble burning are actually used by the farmers. This apart from certain other methods suggested by Commission that must place on records details of meetings held and decisions taken therein.”

On September 24, the top court had asked the CAQM i to explain the steps being taken to curb air pollution caused by crop residue burning in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. It had noted that stubble burning was one of the causes for a spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR during winters.