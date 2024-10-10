Murasoli Selvam, brother-in-law of MK Stalin, passes away

Murasoli Selvam (82), the brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and former managing editor of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official daily, ‘Murasoli’ passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday due to cardiac arrest.

Nephew of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and younger brother of the late Union Minister and DMK stalwart Murasoli Maran, Selvam was married to Karunanidhi’s daughter Selvi.

Early on Thursday, he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness and later died due to a massive cardiac arrest. His mortal remains, brought to Chennai by air, will be kept in state at Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram for the public and party workers to pay homage.

As the managing editor of ‘Mursoli’ for over 50 years, he was popularly known as ‘Murasoli Selvam’. He used to pen popular satirical pieces on politics and social issues critical of religious obscurantism under the pseudonym ‘Silandhi’ (Spider). Selvam was also a film producer.

A grief-stricken Chief Minister, condoling the death, said, “I am deprived of a shoulder to rest on and a pillar of ideological support after that of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). The demise of Selvam has left my heart bleeding with agony, hit by a thunderbolt. Right from my childhood, he was a brother, guide, and counsellor in politics, offering solutions with clarity. Furthermore, he stood shoulder to shoulder with me in my growth as well as that of the DMK.”

On how Selvam was connected to ‘Murasoli’ till his last days, Stalin recalled in the ‘X’ post: “With his writings, he remained the voice of democracy. Having written a piece for ‘Murasoli’ the day before, this morning he took notes today for another write up. epitome of civilised manners, Selvam you are the armoury of Dravidian movement and the party’s ideological treasure. You will live in our hearts and memory forever.”

Leaders, cutting across the political spectrum — from Congress to the BJP — have condoled the death.