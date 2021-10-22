Mumbai blaze: 30-yr-old man tries to escape, falls to death

Following a massive blaze on the 19th floor of the 61-storey residential building in south Mumbai, panic set in among the residents and in the bedlam and scramble to escape a man died, officials said on Friday.

A man was seen coming out of the floor on fire, hanging onto a ledge, lost his grip and fell to his death following the blaze at the Avigna Park building in Currey Road around noon.

Thick clouds of smoke billowed from the windows as residents scurried to safety.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari, 30, according to the BMC Disaster Control.

At least 15 fire-tenders rushed to the spot and battled the inferno, attempting to stop the flames from spreading to the higher floors, while Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar went and oversaw the rescue operations.

A majority of the residents managed to evacuate themselves, including several senior citizens and children, though two persons are feared trapped inside.

The cause of the blaze, tentatively believed to be a short-circuit, is being probed and the building reportedly has all fire-safety measures in place, said the residents.