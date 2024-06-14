5 women killed in MP as tractor-trolley falls in deep ditch

A mother and her two daughters were among five women killed in a road accident when a tractor-trolley they were travelling in, overturned and fell into a 15 feet deep ditch early Friday in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, at least 19 other people, mostly women and girls, were also injured in the accident.

Datia SP Virendra Kumar Mishra informed that the accident occurred at around 5 AM at a small bridge between villages Kuretha and Maithana-Pali in the district.

At least 200 people from village Deeswar, mostly women and girls, were going in six separate tractor trolleys to pay obeisance at the Ratangarh Mata Temple. Nearly 35 people were sitting in each trolley.

The driver of one of the tractor trolleys lost control and it overturned at the small bridge and fell in a 15-foot deep ditch. As a result, five women were killed on the spot and around 19 other people were injured, some seriously.

According to the police, the deceased include Seema (30) and her two daughters, Kamini (18) and Kanti (17) besides Roshni (17) and Sonam (11).

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem and the injured were admitted to hospital for treatment.