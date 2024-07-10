Delhi man arrested for allegedly killing newborn daughters

In a barbaric act, a man allegedly killed and buried his newborn twin daughters at Delhi’s Pooth Kalan village, Police said on Wednesday.

The man has been identified as Neeraj Solanki, who is a Delhi University graduate, and has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Sampla, in Haryana’s Rohtak, where he was hiding after the incident.

The accused kept changing his locations and cell phone numbers to evade his arrest, however, with the tireless efforts and the use of technical surveillance he was zeroed down in Haryana’s Sampla, the police added.

It was on June 3, that the police received a PCR call at Sultanpuri Police Station regarding the incident wherein it was mentioned by the caller that his sister’s husband had allegedly killed his three-day old daughters and buried them in at a ‘Shamshan Ghat’ (cremation ground).

The police immediately responded to the call and staff was deployed at the cremation ground where children were buried and permission was taken from SDM concerned to exhume the corpses of the twins.

On June 5, after obtaining permission from the authority concerned, the bodies were recovered, and on the next day, the postmortem was conducted. Later, the bodies were handed over to the maternal uncle.

On the basis of the complaint of the mother of the deceased infants, a case was registered in this regard, the police added.

It has been revealed that the accused used to survive on rental income from his properties.

He had no previous criminal involvement, the police added.