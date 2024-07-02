Multipurpose halls to be built in Lucknow, Varanasi to encourage MSMEs

To foster a conducive environment for industrial investment in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and MSMEs.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said: “Similar to the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, a large convention center or multipurpose hall of this caliber will be established in Lucknow and Varanasi. This facility will allow MSMEs to showcase their products, promoting both industrial investment and providing encouragement to those involved in MSMEs.”

Advertisement

He emphasized that this initiative will significantly enhance MSME production in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, developed by ITPO, is renowned for its excellent infrastructure and hosts national and international trade fairs regularly. Now, similar events will be feasible in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to temporarily employ more than 2200 teachers, who were removed from service in 2023 on the instructions of the Supreme Court, on honorarium in non-government aided secondary schools.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna explained, “There are vacant teaching positions in non-government aided secondary schools, adversely impacting educational operations.”

“To ensure smooth functioning of education, these 2200 teachers, released from service as per Supreme Court directives in 2023, will be temporarily reappointed. Those teaching in classes 9 and 10 will receive Rs 25,000, while those teaching in classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 30,000 as honorarium.”