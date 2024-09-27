Multilateral engagements are essential for addressing modern-day threats: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday stressed that multilateral engagements are no longer optional but essential for addressing modern-day threats, ranging from cyber crimes and terrorism to climate change and disruptive technologies.

Addressing the participants of the inaugural International Strategic Engagement Programme (IN-STEP), a collaborative effort between the National Security Council Secretariat, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Defence, here, Dhankhar underscored that peace is best secured from a position of strength, thereby according paramount importance to national security.

“Global peace is an assurance for sustainable development, the only way to existence. But geopolitical configurations and conflagrations have affected a sea change in security outlook,” he said.

Dhankhar emphasised the fundamental connection between global peace and sustainable development, underlining that the current state of world affairs demands a redefined approach to security.

The Vice-President also drew attention to the evolving global threats, many of which were unimaginable just a few years ago. “We are in a world that has suddenly appeared on our radar, with unprecedented challenges such as climate change, pandemics, cyber threats, and disruptions in global order,” he said.

Dhankhar pointed out that these challenges are not accidental but stem from policies and actions driven by power ambitions and a disregard for sustainable growth.

Addressing the significance of technological advancements, he emphasised the critical role that emerging technologies such as machine learning can play in shaping global narratives and mitigating misinformation.

“Disruptive technologies must be harnessed to neutralise harmful narratives that may lack factual basis but have the potential to create dangerous global environments,” Dhankhar said.

Reflecting on India’s philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhavah,” the Vice-President reinforced the nation’s belief in welcoming all with warmth and respect, as embodied in the G20 motto: “One Earth, One Family, and One Future.” He stressed that these values are essential in fostering unity and cooperation in a world that increasingly faces challenges that transcend borders.