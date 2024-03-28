Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies of cardiac arrest; security tightened in UP

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh, died on Thursday night following a massive heart attack.

When Mukhtar Ansari’s health deteriorated in the jail barrack, the jail administration rushed him to Rani Durgavati Medical College, where his condition was said to be critical.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital said, “Today at around 8:25 pm, convicted/ undertrial prisoner Mukhtar Ansari son of Subhanallah, aged about 63 years, was brought to the emergency department of Rani Durgavati Medical College, Banda by the jail personnel complaining of vomiting and in an unconscious state. The patient was provided immediate medical care by a team of 9 doctors. But despite best efforts the patient died due to cardiac arrest.”

Reports said that Mukhtar had to be admitted from ICU to CCU. A team of nine doctors was deployed for the treatment of Mukhtar.

However, his life could not be saved despite all the efforts.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was admitted to the medical college.

The doctors diagnosed him with constipation and after treatment he was sent to jail the same day.

His health was tested in the jail on Wednesday, in which everything was found normal.

Mukhtar, who has turned 60, had alleged in the court during the hearing that an attempt was being made to murder him in the jail.

He is being given slow poison in his food, due to which his health is deteriorating. MP MLA Court had also sought a report from the jail administration in the matter.

After Mukhtar’s death, an alert has been issued in other sensitive districts including Ghazipur and Mau. As a precautionary measure, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Section 144 has been imposed in Mau, Banda and Ghazipur along with other parts of the state.