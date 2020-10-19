Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that Haj 2021 will depend on national-international Protocol Guidelines due to Pandemic Position.

While chairing Haj 2021 review meeting in New Delhi, Naqvi said that Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, but the final decision regarding Haj 2021 will be taken in due course keeping in view necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of Corona Pandemic to ensure health and well-being of the people.

Naqvi said that the Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will formally announce the Haj 2021 application process and other related preparations after a decision is taken by the Saudi Arabia Government on Haj 2021.

Naqvi said that the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines. These include accommodation, transport, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi said that the health and well-being of the pilgrims are of the utmost priority for the Government due to Corona pandemic. The Indian agencies will ensure necessary arrangements in this regard. The Government of India and the Haj Committee have started necessary preparations to ensure the health and well-being of the pilgrims.

Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry PK Das and other senior officials of the Ministry; Joint Secretary, External Affairs Vipul; Joint Secretary Civil Aviation Ministry SK Mishra attended the review meeting.

Besides, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Y Sabir, Acting Consul General in Jeddah; MA Khan, CEO Haj Committee of India and other officials from Health Ministry, Air India etc. attended the meeting through video conferencing.