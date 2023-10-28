Mukesh Ambani gets death threat, asked to pay Rs 20 crore

Asia’s richest man and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has been given death threat on email if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores.

According to Mumbai police, Ambani recieved a threatening email on October 27 from one Shadab Khan. In the mail, the sender demanded Rs 20 crores and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the sum.

“If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India,” the threat mail said.

Advertisement

When Ambani’s security team noticed the email, they informed the Mumbai police and a case was registered.

The Mumbai police has registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.