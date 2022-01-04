Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad assumed the charge of MD & CEO in UCO Bank

Mr. Soma Sankara Prasad has assumed the charge of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in UCO Bank on 1st January 2022. Prior to joining UCO Bank, he served as Deputy Managing Director in State Bank of India.

Shri Prasad started his career with the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer of the 1985 batch. During his career of more than 35 years in the banking industry, he has worked in various geographical locations in India and abroad. He held important assignments in various capacities in diverse areas like Retail, International Banking and Credit. He headed Singapore operations of State Bank of India as Chief General Manager and Country Head. He led SBI Pension Fund as Managing Director and CEO from December 2013 to October 2014.

During his tenure in UCO Bank, Shri Prasad shall focus on strengthening the Bank fundamentally, improving profitability and growing consistently across all key parameters.