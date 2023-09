A National Law University in Madhya Pradesh has decided to grant menstrual leave to female students.

The Dharmashastra National Law University at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh would grant menstrual leave to its female students in the ongoing 5-month-long semester.

According to the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr. Shailesh N Hadli, there was a demand for such a leave, and the University officials decided in favour of it and the leave has been approved for the female students.

He said this leave would be part of the six days of leave granted to students of the University.

The girl students would be able to utilize this six-day leave during menstruation.