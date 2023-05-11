MP students brought back from Manipur

The Madhya Pradesh government has brought back 23 youths of the state, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur for the past several days.

The youths reached the Indore airport by flight late at night on 10 May. BJP Lok Sabha member from Indore, Shankar Lalwani along with officers of police, district administration and the airport administration welcomed the students at the airport.

From Indore, the government made arrangements to send the students to their respective hometowns located across MP.