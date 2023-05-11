Follow Us:
MP students brought back from Manipur

BJP Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani received the students at the Indore airport.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | May 11, 2023 5:48 pm

BJP Lok Sabha member from Indore, Shankar Lalwani along with officers of police, district administration and the airport administration welcomed the students at the airport. (Photo: Twitter/Shankar Lalwani)

The Madhya Pradesh government has brought back 23 youths of the state, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur for the past several days.

The youths reached the Indore airport by flight late at night on 10 May.  BJP Lok Sabha member from Indore, Shankar Lalwani along with officers of police, district administration and the airport administration welcomed the students at the airport.

From Indore, the government made arrangements to send the students to their respective hometowns located across MP.

