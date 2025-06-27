MP signs power purchase agreement with NHPC for 252 MW from Arunachal project

A power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed between MP Power Management Company (MPPMCL) and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on Friday, through which Madhya Pradesh will receive 252 megawatts of electricity allocated by the Central Ministry of Power, from NHPC’s multipurpose hydroelectric project located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was exchanged between officials of the two organizations in the presence of MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav at the CM House in Bhopal.

A large multipurpose hydroelectric project is being developed on the Dibang River in Arunachal Pradesh. The construction work of this project is in progress. It is expected to be completed and become operational by the financial year 2031-32.

The electricity obtained from this project will help Madhya Pradesh to meet the demand during the peak demand period in the Rabi season for more than 3 hours and for about 9 to 19 hours during the remaining period.

CM Yadav said on the occasion that there is a significant increase in electricity consumption in the industrial and agriculture sectors in Madhya Pradesh. In view of the current increase in power demand, it is being estimated that by the end of the current financial year, the demand may reach 20,000 Megawatts. This demand is expected to keep rising in the coming years.

The CM, describing this agreement as significant, said that considering the future demand, besides conventional energy sources, power purchase agreements from various renewable energy sources are also necessary.

He noted that Madhya Pradesh is an agriculture-dominated state, and electricity consumption is continuously increasing in the state not only in domestic and industrial sectors but also in agriculture.

He pointed out that the future needs are also being assessed, and accordingly, considering the possibilities of increasing electricity demand in the coming years, it has been decided to purchase electricity from Arunachal Pradesh.