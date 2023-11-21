MP: Re-polling at one booth held

The re-polling was conducted on Tuesday at one polling booth in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh from where complaints of violation of secrecy were received on 17 November during the State Assembly elections in the state.

According to officials, the Election Commission (EC) had ordered re-polling at booth Number 3 under the polling centre number 71 at Kishupura in Ater assembly constituency of Bhind district. There are 1223 voters registered at the booth.

The voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm. This time the electoral ink was applied on the middle finger of the voters, who already had the indelible ink on their index finger.

During the voting on 17 November, complaints were received about breach of secrecy at the booth, as some people had shot videos of the polling process in the booth.

There were also allegations of booth capturing.

According to Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, an FIR had been registered against four individuals who were members of the previous polling team at the booth. Three of these individuals have been suspended, while disciplinary action has commenced against the fourth member, who is a permanent worker.

A recommendation for the suspension of the sector officer has been forwarded to the Commissioner of the Gwalior Division.

Officials of the police and district administration were present since morning today at the booth. More than 25 police personnel were also placed on duty to ensure security.

The voters were not allowed to take mobile phones inside the polling booth and all other security measures were in place for today’s re-polling.

The counting of votes for all the 230 state assembly seats, and announcement of results, would take place on 3 December.