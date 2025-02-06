No re-polling required in Delhi polls: CEO Alice Vaz

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz said on Thursday that no re-polling was required in any of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Notably, an estimated 60.54 per cent of over 1.56 crore voters exercised their franchise in the Delhi Assembly elections in the national capital on Wednesday.

The CEO said the scrutiny of election documents, including Form 17C, presiding officers’ diaries, etc. were completed by all returning officers of all 70 Assembly seats in the presence of General Observers, candidates, and their agents.

Informing that all election-related documents were found in proper order during the scrutiny process, Vaz said, “The presence of observers, candidates and representatives ensured transparency and fairness in the electoral process. No re-poll is required as no complaints were received from any candidates during scrutiny.”

Confirming that all Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been securely stored in strong rooms, she said a total of 70 strong rooms, one each for all the Assembly constituencies across 19 locations have been set up throughout Delhi.

She added that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) safety protocols.

She said these measures include deployment of three-tier security around the clock, with the innermost perimeter guarded by Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the outermost perimeter by State Armed Police, 24×7 CCTV camera coverage of the sealed doors of the strong rooms and corridors, with continuous monitoring, a single entry/exit point to the strong rooms, a double lock system and mandatory videography during the opening and closing of the strong rooms.

The CEO also informed that agents/representatives of the candidates are allowed to closely monitor the security arrangements of these strong rooms round the clock through CCTV feed. “Proper arrangements for their comfortable stay are made at the strong room locations where CCTV feeds are displayed on monitors. They are also granted periodic access to the inner perimeter in batches to observe, verify, and be assured of the security measures in place,” she said.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 8.