MP: Illegal parts of 11 Muslim houses demolished

District Administration authorities and police in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh demolished portions, said to be built illegally, of 11 houses owned by 11 Muslims after beef was allegedly found stuffed in their refrigerators on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the action was taken at Bhainswahi area in Nainpur Janpad of the tribal dominated district.

Police officials said the action was taken on the charges that the 11 persons were involved in cow slaughtering and sale of beef, which is banned in the BJP-ruled state.

Mandla SP Rajat Saklecha said that 150 cows were found tied in the backyards of the accused. The official said beef was also found stuffed in the fridges of all the accused.

One of the accused was arrested but the remaining succeeded in fleeing. Officials said that the 150 rescued cows were sent to a cow shelter.

Further investigations are going on in the matter.