MP govt’s nod to Rs 47.11-crore plan for management of wild elephants

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has granted in-principle approval to a plan worth Rs 47.11 crore to improve the management of wild elephants and reduce human-elephant conflict in the state.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the State Secretariat at Bhopal on Tuesday.

Under the plan spanning four financial years – from 2023-24 to 2026-27 – Rs 1.52 crore has already been spent during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 on elephant safety and monitoring.

As per the decision, Rs 20 crore is earmarked for the year 2025-26, and Rs 25.59 crore for 2026-27, bringing the total budget for four years to Rs 47.11 crore.

This comprehensive plan focuses on areas within protected zones where elephants are known to move or reside, as well as regions outside such zones. It includes provisions for the safety and monitoring of wild elephants, habitat management and development.

Control rooms will be set up for elephant monitoring, and various infrastructure will be developed to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

E-eye surveillance systems will be established and operated. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts for wild animals will also be undertaken.

The plan also includes training programs for local villagers, Forest Department personnel, and officials from other departments to manage human-elephant conflict in affected areas.

Different types of fencing — including solar-powered fencing — will be installed. Rapid Response Teams will be formed to handle emergencies, and necessary equipment will be procured. Patrolling vehicles and radio collars will be purchased for monitoring and tracking activities.

Additionally, the formation of a dedicated ‘Haathi Mitra Dal’ (Elephant Friend Team) has been approved, which will play a key role in the implementation of elephant conservation and conflict mitigation efforts.