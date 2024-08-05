MP govt transfers district officials over wall collapse incident

The Madhya Pradesh government has shunted out the Collector and SP of Sagar district and suspended a government doctor for negligence, consequent to the death of nine children in a wall collapse.

Sagar Collector Deepak Arya was transferred to the State Secretariat at Bhopal, as Deputy Secretary on Sunday.

Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari has been transferred as AIG to the Police headquarters at Bhopal.

Shahpur Primary Health Centre Dr Hariom Bansal has been suspended with immediate effect.

The in-charge Chief Municipal Officer and Sub-Engineer of the Shahpur Municipality have also been suspended.

Besides, the Sagar Sub Divisional Magistrate has also been transferred.

Nine children in the age group of 10-15 years were killed when a wall collapsed on them during a clay Shivling preparation and Bhaagwat Katha event at a temple in Shahpur in Sagar district.

MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs four lakh each and PM Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the family members of the deceased children.