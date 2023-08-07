MP govt to pay power bills of the poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government would help ease the burden of electricity on poor people by paying the power Bills of the poor who come under the one kilowatt category and are not able to pay.

Addressing a public rally at Naugaon, Chouhan said the state government would scrutinise the power bills of all poor families that come under the category of up to one kilowatt electricity usage per month. He further stated that if any discrepancies are detected in the power bills then the dues would be reduced accordingly.

He said the recovery of dues on all such bills, which have discrepancies, will not be done until the bill amounts are resolved and corrected.

The CM added that if still some poor families are not able to pay the reduced bills too, then the state government would pay for their bills and settle the dues.

He also announced that the state government would launch a scheme for farmers wherein the peasants would be provided electricity transformers at subsidized rates so that they are able to utilize necessary electricity for their agricultural works.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the poor and the farmers, Chouhan said the aim of his government was to make agriculture a profit-making activity.