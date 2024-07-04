MP govt abolishes transport check posts

The Madhya Pradesh BJP government has abolished the transport department check posts located at the state’s borders with neighbouring states.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said the decision reflects the state government’s commitment to ensure good governance.

He said that with the streamlined transportation system set to enhance efficiency, the state anticipates increased revenue. Ultimately, reduced transportation costs are expected to benefit the general public.

The CM said the initiative to replace check posts with a streamlined checking system is modeled on the system in Gujarat. Dr Yadav said that the decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for good governance in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to boost revenue for the transport department.

Transporters and Truck owners across Madhya Pradesh had been advocating for the removal of these check posts for a long time.

They welcomed the decision to abolish the Transport Department’s check post system in border districts. Office bearers of the transporters’ association met the CM and felicitated him at Bhopal.