MP Governor Mangubhai Patel admitted to AIIMS

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhopal after he developed a very high fever.

According to officials, the Governor was suffering from viral fever for the past few days, and Monday evening, his fever suddenly shot up.

He was rushed to AIIMS where doctors admitted him and carried out several tests. According to the doctors, the reports of all the tests of the Governor came out normal. However, he was kept in admission to monitor his condition.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other ministers along with senior officials visited the hospital to meet the Governor.